'Proud and Grateful' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Pride From Chelsea's Club World Cup Final Win

Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Pride of Winning Club World Cup With Chelsea

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed his pride of winning the Club World Cup with his side.

The Blues defeated Palmeiras 2-1 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night in the final of the competition, with Kai Havertz scoring the winner deep into extra time.

His goal meant that Chelsea lifted the trophy for the very first time, and they have now won every major title possible.

In a post on Instagram, Azpilicueta showed his appreciation for the fans as he lifted another trophy as Chelsea captain.

“Proud and grateful for the living experiences. We did it together, as a team and as a strong club, making history with our fans around the world.”

The Blues qualified for the tournament through their Champions League success last season, beating Manchester City 1-0 in Porto.

Thomas Tuchel's side then beat Al Hilal 1-0 earlier in the week to set up the final against Palmeiras, with Chelsea going on to lift the trophy come full time.

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring at the start of the second half as he headed in from Callum Hudson-Odoi's left sided cross.

Palmeiras equalised soon after through Raphael Veiga's spot kick, after Thiago Silva was penalised for a handball.

With the score still level at the end of the 90 minutes extra time was required to decide the tie, with Havertz scoring a penalty in the 117th minute to seal the win for his side.

