Cesar Azpilicueta reveals what Thomas Tuchel told the players after Chelsea Head Coach appointment

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed what Thomas Tuchel told the squad following his appointment as Head Coach.

Tuchel was confirmed as the new boss on Tuesday on an 18-month contract after the club made the decision to part ways with Frank Lampard on Monday.

It has been a whirlwind of a week for the German who has already managed his first game in charge of the Blues, which ended in a draw against Wolves, less than 24 hours after his appointment was confirmed.

Azpilicueta, the club captain, would've been there to help him settle in, in his new surroundings in England and has revealed what message he delivered to the squad.

"Since he arrived, he made it clear what he wanted from us," said Azpilicueta to the official Chelsea website.

"He said that he was very happy to manage this group of talented players, experienced players. We have a good mix of everything and he wanted to achieve the targets that we want, to do it all together.

"We are halfway through the season, we still have lots to play for and we have our objectives, and we know playing for this club always requires high standards every single day. Obviously, we will try to do it all together."

Chelsea face Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in Tuchel's second game in charge, and he'll be hoping to secure his first win as Head Coach.

