Chelsea supporters have reacted to captain Cesar Azpilicueta's comments after the Blues were handed a fourth defeat at home in the Premier League to Southampton on Boxing Day.

Goals from Obafemi and Nathan Redmond ensured Frank Lampard's side lost consecutive games at home in the league for the first time since 2011.

Spaniard Azpilicueta returned to the Chelsea side following an outstanding performance at right wing-back against Spurs on Sunday. He was a doubt for the Boxing Day clash following a hamstring injury, but was deemed fit ahead of the game.

However, things didn't go according to plan for Chelsea and their London derby victory was quickly forgotten about after another dismal performance at home.

Speaking to Amazon post-match, Azpilicueta said: "We should have done better. We are Chelsea. We are at home."

Supporters on social media were not happy with the 30-year-old's comments post-match:

