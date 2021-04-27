Azpilicueta: Chelsea performed well despite Real Madrid draw in Champions League

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta believes they performed well during their 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the Champions League but knows they missed an opportunity to take a lead back to Stamford Bridge.

A superb volley from Karim Benzema cancelled out Christian Pulisic's 14th minute opener after he slotted into the back of the net after rounding Thibaut Courtois.

Chelsea had chances to potentially kill the tie in the first leg but they failed to take their opportunities, the story of their season, which allowed Real back into the game.

Chelsea made a promising start in Madrid but they couldn't take their chances when they came. EFE/JuanJo Martin/Sipa USA

But Tuchel's side still claimed a vital away goal and are in charge of the tie heading back to west London for the second leg next Wednesday.

Azpilicueta acknowledged Chelsea's lack of cutting edge in front of goal, but praised the performance of the Blues in Madrid.

He told BT Sport: “I think we started really well for the first 20-25 minutes, we got the goal and I think we could have scored more. They got back from a set play.

“It is just the first half, we knew against Real Madrid it would be tough.

EFE/JuanJo Martin/Sipa USA

“We started with courage, we had to perform at our best level. The semi-final of a Champions League asks you to play your best. We missed that little last pass where we could choose the best option.

“I think in the overall analysis we performed well.

“Benzema scored a great goal, he is a very good striker. He dropped, he got the ball and got that goal. We have to be aware for the next game.

“As a unit I think we are all improving and all growing."

