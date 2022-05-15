Cesar Azpilicueta Says Chelsea Are 'All Together' After FA Cup Final Loss

Cesar Azpilicueta reveals that Chelsea are 'all together' after their FA Cup final loss against Liverpool on Saturday.

The Blues were beaten 6-5 on penalties by the Reds, with Azpilicueta and Mason Mount both missing their respective spot kicks during the shootout.

Despite the loss Chelsea are set to end the season with two trophies to their name, having won the Super Cup and Club World Cup earlier in the campaign.

After the penalty shootout, Azpilicueta revealed that the west London side are still united as a team despite the loss.

He said: “I missed my penalty as well so it’s not Mason. We are all together here. When we make the list, we all feel confident that we want to shoot.

“This time it happens and I’m sure Mason will have a lot more times, he’s still a young player.

“It’s part of football. It’s true that sometimes it looks painful, but of course we are the first ones who are hurt. We want to do our best, we want to score the penalty, we want to make our fans happy.

“Unfortunately it didn’t happen and we have to put our heads up and go for the next one.”

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed his pride despite the defeat, with the German saying: "I was super happy to be here again, to deserve to play this final again. The way we played again, we can be nothing but proud.

"We left everything on the pitch. There are no regrets. We are disappointing and sad.

"We deserved it the same way Liverpool deserved it. We couldn't get it for the second time in a row now, not even the second time vs Liverpool with the Carabao and FA but also second time after Leicester. It hurts."

