Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta says his side 'feel bad' after their defeat in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The Blues lost on penalties against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, with the west London side now failing to win three consecutive finals in the competition.

A win would have seen Chelsea claim their third trophy of the season, adding to the Super Cup and Club World Cup they won earlier in the campaign.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Azpilicueta spoke to the club website after the match and revealed how his side felt about the result, with the Blues having just two games left to play this season.

“Today we feel bad," said the captain. "We got two trophies this season, the Club World Cup and the Super Cup, which we have to appreciate as well.

"It was the first time winning Club World Cup in the history of the club, the first Super Cup since years ago.



“But of course, when you arrive here and you lose two finals you are disappointed. Now we have two games, six points, to finish third, but today I see everything negative.”

IMAGO / Focus Images

Saturday's match was Chelsea's 61st game of the season, with the Stamford Bridge outfit competing in six different competitions.

They will now face Leicester City and Watford in the Premier League as the campaign draws to a close, with Thomas Tuchel's side edging closer to a top four finish once again.

Chelsea currently sit third in the table, five points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur who are in fifth.

