Cesar Azpilicueta Sends Defiant Message Amid Recent Chelsea Takeover News

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has sent a defiant message amid the recent news surrounding the sale and takeover of the club. 

The Blues were 2-1 victors against Lille in the Champions League knockout stages on Wednesday night, ensuring that they progressed to the quarter-finals thanks to their 4-1 aggregate score.

Goals from Christian Pulisic and the Spanish defender were enough to get the job done on the road in France. 

imago1010646997h

Speaking to BT Sport after the victory, Azpilicueta sent a defiant message amid all the talk surrounding the team about the club's future and upcoming sale.

"Everything outside, the noise, it could sometimes be easier to let it go and lose the focus. That's not us. 

"We do everything we can that we have in our hands. From there, we have to keep playing every three days."

Despite the Blues having a 2-0 aggregate lead from the first leg at Stamford Bridge, it was Lille who scored first on the night.

imago1010648076h

Burak Yilmaz was able to convert his penalty past Edouard Mendy after Jorginho was penalised for a handball in the box by VAR.

However in stoppage time at the end of the first half, Pulisic was on hand to equalise for his side courtesy of his strong finish from a tight angle.

With just under 20 minutes remaining in the match, Azpilicueta was able to settle the tie as he netted from Mason Mount's cross.

The result sees the World and European Champions progress to the last eight for the second consecutive season.

imago1010648068h
