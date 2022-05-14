Skip to main content

Cesar Azpilicueta Sends Message to Chelsea Ahead of FA Cup Final vs Liverpool

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has sent a message to his Chelsea teammates ahead of the FA Cup final, telling the Blues to use the Carabao Cup final defeat as motivation.

Thomas Tuchel's men fell to defeat at Wembley in February and now have the chance to put things right as they face Liverpool again.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Azpilicueta urged his Chelsea teammates to use the Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool as motivation going into the FA Cup showdown.

The match was an even affair earlier in the year, with Liverpool triumphing on penalties after Kepa Arrizabalaga extraordinarily stepped up and missed from the spot.

When asked if they will used the previous loss to Liverpool on penalties to motivate them to win this time out, Azpilicueta said:  "When you lose you want to get back and have the chance to win.

“It’s true that it’s the same opposition, it’s Liverpool again and when you arrive in the final there are two teams and you want to be on the winning side. You want to win it. It doesn’t matter who you play, you want to get your hands on the trophy.

“In the League Cup final we were close and we lost it on penalties but now we have the chance to win, so we will make the most of it.”

The skipper, who is making history as he appears in his 13th major final for Chelsea (the most by a single player), continued to admit that his side are determined to add a third trophy this season after lifting the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

He said: “We look at ourselves and we want to win the FA Cup. It’s true that we won the European Super Cup, the Club World Cup for the first time in our history and now we have the chance to be in the FA Cup final.

“Of course, ending the season with three trophies and a spot in the Champions League would be good.

“We wanted more because when you’re the Champions League winners you want to hold your trophy because the experience we had was amazing and we wanted to repeat it, but unfortunately we couldn’t make it.

“In the Premier League we’ve been at the top of the table for some time but we were not consistent enough to keep it and we are disappointed in that side.

“Next season we’ll work to get closer to both competitions because I think we have the potential to do it.”

