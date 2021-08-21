Cesar Azpilicueta Sends Thomas Tuchel Message Following Instant Chelsea Impact

Cesar Azpilicueta has thanked Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel for his impact on the side and him personally since his arrival at the club.

The Spaniard has become a regular in the side after Tuchel was appointed back in January to replace Frank Lampard.

Four months in and Tuchel guided Chelsea to the unthinkable - another Champions League final which they went onto win 1-0 against Manchester City.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Azpilicueta has reflected on the impact that Tuchel has had on everybody at the club which resulted in an instant change of fortunes in terms of results and success.

What Cesar Azpilicueta said

"I am very grateful to the coach. Since he arrived, he gave me a lot of confidence, I had the chance to have many minutes on the field, to help out of it too," Azpilicueta told ESPN Brasil.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"For me it has changed a lot since he arrived, and it even culminated in this final (Champions League) and with these moments that we lived, it was very special.

"It's not easy to arrive in the middle of a season, we weren't in the position we wanted, we weren't getting the results we were required to do. And since he arrived, he tried to be as clear as possible, he said the way he wanted the team to play , both collectively and individually. We played every three, four days, there was little time to work, but every day the results came, confidence increased, the team got better. The whole group did a fantastic job and now we want to keep improving and growing as a group."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube