Cesar Azpilicueta Set for Chelsea Return Against Real Madrid Following Covid-19 Absence vs Southampton

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is set to return for the Blues squad when they face Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The Blues skipper was absent in his side's 6-0 win over Southampton as he tested positive for Covid-19 before the match.

However, he is now in line to return against Real Madrid as Thomas Tuchel confirmed.

When asked to provide team news, Tuchel revealed, via football.london, his side's team news ahead of the tie: "Callum Hudson-Odoi out, Ben Chilwell out, Romelu Lukaku will not travel, Azpilicueta has tested negative and is in the group. Ross Barkley is sick."

This will come as a boost to the Blues, who will rely on the experience and leadership of their captain whilst in Madrid.

Christian Pulisic heaped praise on the Spaniard last week, calling his the 'positive spark' in the Chelsea training camp.

“He’s our captain. He does a lot of little things very well. The guy fights non-stop. He bring energy to the team and he’s definitely just a huge positive spark within our team," he said.

"He’s very important for us. I don’t have enough good things to say about him!”

Tuchel will also be glad to have his leader back despite admitting he wasn't in a confident mood when asked if Chelsea could complete the comeback against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday as he said: "No. "Not the biggest chance.

"We never manage our input, effort, belief by the chance. We never did and we will not start tomorrow by giving less because it is very unlikely we make it. It's worth trying. We will try."



