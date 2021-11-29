Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cesar Azpilicueta Sets Chelsea Squad Challenge for Premier League Title Race

Author:

Cesar Azpilicueta has told the Chelsea squad to be 'ready' for the fight for the Premier League title.

After 13 games played this season, Chelsea are currently top on 30 points. Thomas Tuchel's side sit one point ahead of Manchester City in second and two ahead of Liverpool in third.

It appears as thought the race for the title will be a three-horse race with Chelsea currently ahead. 

imago1008328816h

However with 25 games to go, Chelsea will need consistency. Tuchel has constantly called for his team to prove themselves to the levels Manchester City and Liverpool have shown in recent seasons. 

Last month, the Chelsea head coach detailed the 'extremely exhausting' nature of the league that they will need to cope with.

"It will take all of our courage, all of our effort, all of our discipline. It will simply take all of us. It’s like running a marathon. This league is extremely exhausting."

Read More

imago1008213164h

After their 1-1 draw against Manchester United, Chelsea's lead was cut to just one point. Azpilicueta wants to win the club's first league title since 2016-17 but is aware what is needed to reclaim domestic glory.

"It’s true that we have finished far from where we wanted to finish in the last couple of years" the Blues captain told the Sun. 

"Now it’s up to us to face the challenge and be ready for it." 

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008213164h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Sets Chelsea Squad Challenge for Premier League Title Race

just now
imago1008341377h
News

Edouard Mendy: Winning Yashin Trophy Would Be a Proud Moment

30 minutes ago
imago1008330658h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Forwards Following Man United Draw

1 hour ago
imago1008331890h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Satisfied With Premier League Position Despite Man United Draw

1 hour ago
imago0031811661h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea Learn 2021 Club World Cup Schedule After Dates Confirmed

2 hours ago
imago1003157379h
News

Ilkay Gundogan Names N'Golo Kante as Toughest Ever Opponent

2 hours ago
imago1008325309h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Four-Word Man Utd Verdict Amid Ralf Rangnick's Imminent Appointment

2 hours ago
imago0031811661h
News

Club World Cup Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Possible Opponents

2 hours ago