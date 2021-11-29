Cesar Azpilicueta Sets Chelsea Squad Challenge for Premier League Title Race

Cesar Azpilicueta has told the Chelsea squad to be 'ready' for the fight for the Premier League title.

After 13 games played this season, Chelsea are currently top on 30 points. Thomas Tuchel's side sit one point ahead of Manchester City in second and two ahead of Liverpool in third.

It appears as thought the race for the title will be a three-horse race with Chelsea currently ahead.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

However with 25 games to go, Chelsea will need consistency. Tuchel has constantly called for his team to prove themselves to the levels Manchester City and Liverpool have shown in recent seasons.

Last month, the Chelsea head coach detailed the 'extremely exhausting' nature of the league that they will need to cope with.

"It will take all of our courage, all of our effort, all of our discipline. It will simply take all of us. It’s like running a marathon. This league is extremely exhausting."

IMAGO / Action Plus

After their 1-1 draw against Manchester United, Chelsea's lead was cut to just one point. Azpilicueta wants to win the club's first league title since 2016-17 but is aware what is needed to reclaim domestic glory.

"It’s true that we have finished far from where we wanted to finish in the last couple of years" the Blues captain told the Sun.

"Now it’s up to us to face the challenge and be ready for it."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube