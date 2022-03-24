Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has spoken on the uncertainty surrounding his side as they await their upcoming club takeover.

The Blues have been up for sale since the beginning of March, just a week before current owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government.

A number of parties have shown their interest in a purchase with their bids being submitted to Raine Group, the bank overseeing the sale of the club.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Azpilicueta spoke on the uncertainty at the club as they look to compete on various fronts until the end of the season.

"We are living in moments of uncertainty at Chelsea, that is the reality. The uncertainty isn't great, but what we players have to do is work.

"We are entering a decisive phase of the season and the situation is out of our hands. We are experiencing something new. Day by day we discover information but on a day-to-day basis nothing has affected us.

"We have not experienced major changes but the predisposition for the squad has always been to act in the right way.

"There is unity and strength from the team and the fans.We are living in a moment of uncertainty, but we are very united. There is always a predisposition to help out where we can."

Raine Group are expected to whittle down the number of bidders to a shortlist of four groups who they consider to be the best fit to take over the west London side.

However some of the parties have been growing frustrated with the lack of communication from the bank in previous days.

