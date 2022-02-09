'I Feel Really Proud' - Cesar Azpilicueta Comments on Being Chelsea Captain

Skip to main content
Cesar Azpilicueta Speaks on How 'Proud' He is to Captain Chelsea

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has spoken on how 'proud' he is to wear the armband for the European Champions. 

The Blues defender joined from Marseille in 2012 and has gone on to become of the most successful players in the club's history. 

He has multiple honours to his name for the west London side and is a fan favourite amongst supporters for his hard work and dedication.

imago1009558772h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, the Spanish international commented on being captain of the club as he plays in his tenth season at Stamford Bridge.

"I feel really proud & grateful to have the opportunity to be the captain of this football club. Not only with the work that we do on the pitch but to lead the team & be part of such an amazing group, winning trophies.

Read More

"The work off the pitch, to be part of it - I learn so much. When I arrived in 2012 I couldn't imagine I'd become a Chelsea captain. I try to improve, to be open and learn. You can learn until the last day of your career.

"I shared the dressing room with lots of great personalities, captains. I try to level up and put everything into my team, my club. I want to win trophies and keep creating history for this club."

imago1009392037h (1)

Since his arrival at the start of the 12/13 season, Azpilicueta has made 457 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring 15 goals and assisting a further 56.

He has won winners' medals in the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup, FA Cup and League Cup.

