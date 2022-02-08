'It's to Win the Trophy' - Cesar Azpilicueta Insists Chelsea Future Not Important Ahead of Club World Cup

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has stated that his future at the club is 'not important' as they prepare for the Club World Cup.

The Blues man is now in his tenth season at the club, but there has been speculation over his future in west London as his contract expires at the end of the season.

He is the only member of the current squad to have featured in their previous appearance at the tournament back in 2012.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea's semi-final tie against Al Hilal, Azpilicueta insisted that such speculation is not important as they prepare to win their second trophy of the season.

"That's not important right now. It's to win the trophy. We're trying to create our own history within the history of the club.

"When the time arrives we want to make the most of it. We want to create our own history. Hopefully we're the ones to do it."

The west London side lost 1-0 to Corinthians in the final nearly ten years ago and will therefore be looking to win the title at the second time of asking this week.

IMAGO / Focus Images

He also shared his thoughts on the importance of winning it this time round and how big it will be for the club to do so: "I'm really motivated. In 2012 it hurt a lot and it's the only competition I haven't won. To win it first time for the club is huge, we have to make it everything for us.

"We're representing Europe, evaluate how difficult it is to make it here. We know it's going to be difficult. We have to make the most of this chance."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube