Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Cesar Azpilicueta States His Chelsea Future is 'Not Important' Ahead of Club World Cup

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has stated that his future at the club is 'not important' as they prepare for the Club World Cup.

The Blues man is now in his tenth season at the club, but there has been speculation over his future in west London as his contract expires at the end of the season.

He is the only member of the current squad to have featured in their previous appearance at the tournament back in 2012.

imago0031811661h

Speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea's semi-final tie against Al Hilal, Azpilicueta insisted that such speculation is not important as they prepare to win their second trophy of the season.

"That's not important right now. It's to win the trophy. We're trying to create our own history within the history of the club.

Read More

"When the time arrives we want to make the most of it. We want to create our own history. Hopefully we're the ones to do it."

The west London side lost 1-0 to Corinthians in the final nearly ten years ago and will therefore be looking to win the title at the second time of asking this week.

imago1009558693h

He also shared his thoughts on the importance of winning it this time round and how big it will be for the club to do so: "I'm really motivated. In 2012 it hurt a lot and it's the only competition I haven't won. To win it first time for the club is huge, we have to make it everything for us.

"We're representing Europe, evaluate how difficult it is to make it here. We know it's going to be difficult. We have to make the most of this chance."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009559199h
News

'It's to Win the Trophy' - Cesar Azpilicueta Insists Chelsea Future Not Important Ahead of Club World Cup

just now
imago1009558765h
News

'It's Going to Be Difficult' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Motivation to Win Club World Cup

30 minutes ago
imago0038149217h
Match Coverage

Preview: Al Hilal vs Chelsea | Club World Cup

1 hour ago
imago1009558772h
News

Zsolt Low Hints at Hakim Ziyech Selection in Club World Cup as Chelsea Face Al Hilal

1 hour ago
imago1009620525h
News

Confirmed Officials: Al Hilal vs Chelsea | Club World Cup

1 hour ago
imago0038584443h
News

Al Hilali vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Club World Cup

1 hour ago
imago1009569617h
News

Zsolt Low Hints at Goalkeeper Selection Choice Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup Semi-Final vs Al Hilal

2 hours ago
imago1008858324h
News

'We Have Good Conversation' - Zsolt Low Reveals Communication With Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Club World Cup

2 hours ago