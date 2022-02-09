Cesar Azpilicueta Still Hurt After Chelsea's 2012 Club World Cup Final Defeat

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted that the 2012 final defeat in the Club World Cup 'hurt a lot'.

The 32-year-old fell to defeat at the hands of Corinthians in his debut season at the club.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Azpilicueta has opened up on his emotions regarding that final.

He remains as the only player from the 2012 squad in the current Chelsea camp, captaining the side as they prepare for the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on the competition, he said: "We're playing against every team in every continent of the world, with their own style of football. We know it's very important. I was part of the 2012 Club World Cup, it hurt a lot.

"It was my first season, I wasn't coming from winning the Champions League but we had a lot of competitions. It looked more normal than it was. You realise how difficult it is after 10 years to be back here."



Therefore, the Chelsea skipper will be looking to do everything in his power to see his side win the trophy this time around.

A victory in the Club World Cup will see Azpilicueta complete his impressive trophy haul in the ten years at Chelsea, winning every competition on offer in England.

He could be set for a departure come the end of the season as his contract is expiring, so it would be a fitting way for the legend to leave.

