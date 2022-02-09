Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Cesar Azpilicueta Still Hurt After Chelsea's 2012 Club World Cup Final Defeat

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted that the 2012 final defeat in the Club World Cup 'hurt a lot'.

The 32-year-old fell to defeat at the hands of Corinthians in his debut season at the club.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Azpilicueta has opened up on his emotions regarding that final.

imago1009558765h

He remains as the only player from the 2012 squad in the current Chelsea camp, captaining the side as they prepare for the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on the competition, he said: "We're playing against every team in every continent of the world, with their own style of football. We know it's very important. I was part of the 2012 Club World Cup, it hurt a lot.

Read More

"It was my first season, I wasn't coming from winning the Champions League but we had a lot of competitions. It looked more normal than it was. You realise how difficult it is after 10 years to be back here." 

imago1009559659h

Therefore, the Chelsea skipper will be looking to do everything in his power to see his side win the trophy this time around.

A victory in the Club World Cup will see Azpilicueta complete his impressive trophy haul in the ten years at Chelsea, winning every competition on offer in England.

He could be set for a departure come the end of the season as his contract is expiring, so it would be a fitting way for the legend to leave.

 Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009559659h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Still Hurt After Chelsea's 2012 Club World Cup Final Defeat

just now
imago1009601408h
News

'Stay Humble' - Jorginho Sends Message to Chelsea Ahead of Club World Cup Journey

30 minutes ago
imago1008597979h
News

Zsolt Low Reveals Importance of Club World Cup for Chelsea Ahead of Semi-Final Clash

1 hour ago
imago0035198982h
News

Hakim Ziyech Makes Shock Decision as He Retires From Morocco National Duty After AFCON Snub

1 hour ago
imago1008120932h (1)
News

Watch: Edouard Mendy & Ben Chilwell Join Chelsea Squad in Abu Dhabi Ahead of Club World Cup

2 hours ago
imago1009393752h (1)
News

Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Sends Message to Blues Youngsters Ahead of Club World Cup

2 hours ago
imago1006845443h
News

Zsolt Low Reveals Thomas Tuchel 'Struggles With Emotions' Watching Chelsea at Home During Covid-19 Isolation

3 hours ago
imago1007018681h
News

Zsolt Low Reveals Petr Cech Role Amid Thomas Tuchel Absence

13 hours ago