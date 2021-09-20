September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Cesar Azpilicueta Praises Thiago Silva's Chelsea Performance Against Tottenham

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has praised fellow defender Thiago Silva's performance against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues travelled to north London on Sunday afternoon to take on Tottenham in the London derby and came away with a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger.

After a nervy first half for the west London side, Thomas Tuchel's boys took control of the game in the second and dominated the pitch.

sipa_35136060

Following the game, Azpilicueta spoke to Sky Sports about Thiago Silva's performance during the game and what he has done for the team.

"Everybody saw today how strong he is. It was an amazing game. All around he is fantastic to have with us," said Azpilicueta.

"We have played some top teams and have got results in these first few games but we have to be humble.

"This team has shown we are able to play against any team with the same mentality.

"There is still a long way and lots of work to do ahead of us."

sipa_35136173

The Brazilian centre-back joined the Blues from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, where he was previously managed by current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Since Tuchel was appointed Chelsea manager, Silva has been crucial to the side's team, flattening out almost all defensive frailties that were previously there.

Fellow centre-back Antonio Rudiger also got on the scoresheet in Sunday's game.

The German took the score to 3-0 in stoppage time and put Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35136210
News

Cesar Azpilicueta: Thiago Silva Was 'Fantastic' for Chelsea vs Tottenham

sipa_35000597
News

Saúl Niguez Reveals Career Plans After Retirement Following Chelsea Switch

sipa_33330612
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Hails Chelsea's Performance as Blues Dominate Spurs in 3-0 Win

pjimage (44)
News

Christian Pulisic 'Doubtful' for Chelsea to Face Aston Villa in Carabao Cup

sipa_35136491 (1)
News

Tuchel: Kante's A Player 'Everyone Is Looking For' Amid Ronaldo & Messi Comparisons

sipa_34744240
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United in 'Pole Position' to Sign Jude Bellingham Amid Chelsea Interest

sipa_34759533
News

Mendy Remains Humble Ahead of Promising 2021/22 Season

sipa_35009438
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Defiant Message to Chelsea Squad Following Spurs Win