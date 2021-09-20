Cesar Azpilicueta: Thiago Silva Was 'Fantastic' for Chelsea vs Tottenham

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has praised fellow defender Thiago Silva's performance against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues travelled to north London on Sunday afternoon to take on Tottenham in the London derby and came away with a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger.

After a nervy first half for the west London side, Thomas Tuchel's boys took control of the game in the second and dominated the pitch.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Following the game, Azpilicueta spoke to Sky Sports about Thiago Silva's performance during the game and what he has done for the team.

"Everybody saw today how strong he is. It was an amazing game. All around he is fantastic to have with us," said Azpilicueta.

"We have played some top teams and have got results in these first few games but we have to be humble.

"This team has shown we are able to play against any team with the same mentality.

"There is still a long way and lots of work to do ahead of us."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Brazilian centre-back joined the Blues from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, where he was previously managed by current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Since Tuchel was appointed Chelsea manager, Silva has been crucial to the side's team, flattening out almost all defensive frailties that were previously there.

Fellow centre-back Antonio Rudiger also got on the scoresheet in Sunday's game.

The German took the score to 3-0 in stoppage time and put Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube