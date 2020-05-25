Eden Hazard & Ruben Loftus-Cheek believe Cesar Azpilicueta could follow Frank Lampard's footsteps into management

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard and current Blues midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek have admitted they believe Cesar Azpilicueta could follow in the footsteps of current boss Frank Lampard into management.

Lampard embarked on his managerial journey last season after accepting the job at Derby County, which saw the Rams march into the Play-Off final but fall at the final hurdle.

He then made his way back to Stamford Bridge and became the new head coach of Chelsea Football Club and has enjoyed a successful first season in charge of the Blues.

But fellow Blue Cesar Azpilicueta, the club-captain, who has played with and under Lampard, has now been touted to follow him into management.

Current teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek admitted: "He’s the most professional player I’ve seen and he is a good captain.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

"I say he could go on to become a manager," he added speaking to Sky Sports.

Eden Hazard left Chelsea last summer to Real Madrid and revealed he believes defenders make better managers.

"I think he talks a lot about football. I think a manager (role) is more for defenders - or midfielders," Hazard said. "Wingers or strikers are not good managers, apart from Zidane."

----------

