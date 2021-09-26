'We Have to Keep Working' - Cesar Azpilicueta Remains Optimistic After Defeat to Manchester City

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta believes this season's Premier League title is not lost despite defeat on Saturday.

The Blues lost 1-0 at home to Manchester City, with Gabriel Jesus' second half strike proving the difference between the two sides on the day.

Both teams are considered favourites to win the title come May, with the visitors defending their crown this season after their triumph in the previous campaign.

In an interview with the Chelsea website after the game, Azpilicueta believes that the result does not yet determine who wins the league this season.

He said: "We did not lose the league on Saturday, just as if we had won we knew we did not win the league on Saturday, so we have to keep working."

City were finally able to get a win over Chelsea after losing the previous three meetings, including the Champions League final in May.

The Blues opted for the 3-5-2 formation that worked so well in the second half against Tottenham Hotspur last week. However, they were unable counter the constant City press from kick off and lacked any real threat up front.

The opening 45 minutes saw the hosts struggle to get out of their own half at times, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner lacking service in the attack.

When they reverted back to a front three upon the introduction of Kai Havertz there were signs of improvement, but it was too little too late.

Chelsea are back in action on Wednesday evening as they face Juventus away from home in the Champions League.

