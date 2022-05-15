Skip to main content

Cesar Azpilicueta Urges Chelsea to 'go for the Next One' After FA Cup Final Defeat

Cesar Azpilicueta has urged Chelsea to 'go for the next one' after their FA Cup final defeat against Liverpool on Saturday. 

The Blues lost their third consecutive final in the competition as they were defeated 6-5 on penalties by the Reds.

Azpilicueta missed one of the spot kicks in the shootout, with Chelsea now preparing for their final two games of the season.

When he spoke to the club website after the match, the Blues' captain sent a message to his side as they look to compete on various fronts once again next season.

“I missed my penalty as well so it’s not Mason. We are all together here. When we make the list, we all feel confident that we want to shoot.

“This time it happens and I’m sure Mason will have a lot more times, he’s still a young player.

“It’s part of football. It’s true that sometimes it looks painful, but of course we are the first ones who are hurt. We want to do our best, we want to score the penalty, we want to make our fans happy.

“Unfortunately it didn’t happen and we have to put our heads up and go for the next one.”

Azpilicueta may well have played in his last cup final for Chelsea, with the Spanish international being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona when his contract expires in the summer.

The Blues will now face Leicester City and Watford at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League before the end of the season.

