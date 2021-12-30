Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Cesar Azpilicueta Urges Chelsea to Recover From Poor Run of Form

Author:

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has urged his side to recover from their recent poor run of form, following their 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday evening.

The Blues spent most of October and November on top of the Premier League table before they began to suffer an injury and Covid-19 crisis that saw many players out of action throughout December.

As a result, the club now sit in second place, eight points behind league leaders Manchester City.

imago1008894652h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Cesar Azpilicueta urged his side to 'stick together' in this difficult time.

"We want to win games and hopefully we can give our fans a good start to the new year in front of the fans here against Liverpool.

Read More

"It is a tough moment, but we need to stick together and dig in. It is not an easy situation but this is how we have to overcome these difficult moments"

When asked about his side's recent 1-1 draw with Brighton, Azpilicueta voiced his frustration with his side's wasted chances.

imago1008820977h (1)

"It's really disappointing," said the skipper.

"Of course, we had chances to kill the game. They also had the chances. We left them alive and of course in the last minute to concede a goal and drop two points is very frustrating. We are not happy at all."

The Blues now face third placed Liverpool on 2 January, as they hope to stretch their lead to four points ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side.

