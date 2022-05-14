Skip to main content

Cesar Azpilicueta Wants to Win 'Special Trophy' for Chelsea Ahead of FA Cup Final vs Liverpool

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted that he wants to lift the FA Cup when they face Liverpool as it is a 'special trophy' for the club.

The Blues always perform strongly in the domestic competition, treating it with the upmost respect - as is proven by reaching five finals in the last six years.

Speaking to the FA ahead of Saturday's final, Azpilicueta discussed what the trophy means to his team and why Chelsea want to win it.

imago1011941282h

When asked about Chelsea's relationship with the FA Cup, Azplicueta said: "Chelsea have a great history with the competition. Since I’ve arrived, it’s always been that the FA Cup is a special trophy for everybody. 

"Every time at the start of the season, we want to get as far as possible. When you reach a final you want to win and that’s what we will prepare for.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Since I arrived, I saw that the competition is special for the country and for our club and when you reach an FA Cup Final you can feel it. To be part of it is a special moment and we want to make our fans proud."

Chelsea have fallen to defeat in consecutive finals, looking to put a run to four domestic final losses in a row on Saturday.

imago1011821193h (1)

Azpilicueta continued to reveal that it is both frustrating and disappointing that his side have fallen at the final hurdle on so many ocassions.

He continued: "It’s frustrating, it’s disappointing because when you get into the Final you want to win, and losing two years in a row was hard to take, but that’s how football works. 

"This year we have an opportunity, that’s what we are all thinking of. What was in the past is in the past. Of course, we would like to win it but it didn’t go this way. Now football gives us another opportunity and we want to take it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011816395h
News

Timo Werner: Chelsea Want to Win FA Cup & Don't Care Who Scores vs Liverpool

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011821197h
News

Timo Werner: Snubbing Liverpool for Chelsea Wasn't 'Worst Decision' After Champions League Glory

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011938603h
News

Chelsea Duo Mason Mount & Conor Gallagher Nominated for Premier League Young Player of the Season

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010211249h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Liverpool Will Allow Chelsea Chances in FA Cup Final Due to High Line

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1004471231h
Transfer News

Patrick Vieira Insists Conor Gallagher Must Decide on Best Move Forward Amid Chelsea Speculation

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011966521h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Waiting to Negotiate With Ivan Perisic After Thomas Tuchel Shows Interest

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011941255h
News

'You Have to Be Spot On' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of FA Cup Final

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011935177h
News

Reece James Discusses Huge Influence Cristiano Ronaldo Had on Chelsea Career

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago