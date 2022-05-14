Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted that he wants to lift the FA Cup when they face Liverpool as it is a 'special trophy' for the club.

The Blues always perform strongly in the domestic competition, treating it with the upmost respect - as is proven by reaching five finals in the last six years.

Speaking to the FA ahead of Saturday's final, Azpilicueta discussed what the trophy means to his team and why Chelsea want to win it.

When asked about Chelsea's relationship with the FA Cup, Azplicueta said: "Chelsea have a great history with the competition. Since I’ve arrived, it’s always been that the FA Cup is a special trophy for everybody.

"Every time at the start of the season, we want to get as far as possible. When you reach a final you want to win and that’s what we will prepare for.

"Since I arrived, I saw that the competition is special for the country and for our club and when you reach an FA Cup Final you can feel it. To be part of it is a special moment and we want to make our fans proud."

Chelsea have fallen to defeat in consecutive finals, looking to put a run to four domestic final losses in a row on Saturday.

Azpilicueta continued to reveal that it is both frustrating and disappointing that his side have fallen at the final hurdle on so many ocassions.

He continued: "It’s frustrating, it’s disappointing because when you get into the Final you want to win, and losing two years in a row was hard to take, but that’s how football works.

"This year we have an opportunity, that’s what we are all thinking of. What was in the past is in the past. Of course, we would like to win it but it didn’t go this way. Now football gives us another opportunity and we want to take it."

