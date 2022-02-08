Skip to main content
Cesar Azpilicueta Warns Chelsea About 'Dangerous' Al Hilal Clash in Club World Cup Semi-Final

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has labelled Al Hilal as a 'very dangerous team' going into the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

The Blues are playing for a place in the final, having never won the tournament before.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Azpilicueta discussed the Saudi Pro League side.

imago1009092727h

When asked what he thinks of Chelsea's opponents, Azpilicueta said: "Al Hilal is a very dangerorus team, a strong attacking force... (Matheus) Pereira, (Moussa) Marega. 

"They have experience and normally try to be offensive. We have to be solid to try. The intensity of the Premier League we have to bring here. It's a semi-final and of course we have to work hard to get into the final."

Read More

The 32-year-old fell at the last hurdle in the Club World Cup back in his debut season at Chelsea in 2012, losing in the final to Corinthians.

imago1009558765h

He will be keen to avenge what happened and add the trophy to his illustrious collection at Stamford Bridge.

"Let's start wth tomorrow. We know it's really quick, semi-final tomorrow and you have to win both games. We'll try to impose our game.

"It'll be a tough game and show our strengths from the first minute. Let's see if we can do that. It's not going to be easy." he finalised.

A victory will see Chelsea play in the 2022 final, where they could face Brazilian side Palmeiras for a chance at redemption.

