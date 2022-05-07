Cesar Azpilicueta Warns Chelsea to Finish Season Strong Ahead of FA Cup Final

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has sent a warning to his side to finish the season strong ahead of their FA Cup final clash with Liverpool next weekend.

The Blues have dropped points a number of times recently, including their 2-2 draw with Wolves on Saturday afternoon that saw a late away comeback dismantle Chelsea's comfortable lead.

With one game between now and the FA Cup final, Chelsea need to pick up their form quickly if they hope to put on a performance against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the final.

Speaking after his side's draw with Wolves on the weekend, Azpilicueta called for his side to pick up their results.

"Very disappointing because we were leading 2-0 so to drop two points in this way is very disappointing," he told Sky Sports. "Of course the taste of the game is bad.

"We are conceding too many goals in the last couple of games which is putting us in a difficult position in the race for the Champions League.

"Other teams are winning and we are not getting as many points as we should.

"We have to get up together and have a good last few weeks. It is in our hands and we have an FA Cup final to play."

Azpilicueta went on to insist that his side need to improve in 'the basics'.

"We need to do the basics better. In the last couple of games we have conceded so many goals.

"The two boxes are the key areas. We scored two then conceded two at home. That is hard. Sometimes you need a 1-0 win.

"We have not been as sharp or as fluid as we've been before but we scored to go 2-0 and that should have been enough."

