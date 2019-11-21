Absolute Chelsea
Cesar Azpilicueta 'wishes Jose Mourinho well' after Portuguese announced as new Spurs boss

Matt Debono

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has sent former Blues boss José Mourinho his best wishes following his appointment at London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. 

The Portuguese was named the man to take over from Mauricio Pochettino who was sacked by the club after a poor run of form in 2019, which was masked by an incredible run in the Champions League.

But Mourinho's appointment at 'White Hart Lane' hasn't gone down well with many of the Chelsea fanbase, after his two stints in West London which saw him collect three Premier League titles in those times. 

JM Spurs
Jose Mourinho taking charge of his first Spurs training session on Wednesday.Getty Images

Though club-captain Cesar Azpilicueta reminisced on the time he spent with the Portuguese at Chelsea between 2013 and 2015, and wished his former boss well for the future.

"I can talk only when Jose was here at Chelsea with us," Azpilicueta said speaking to Sky Sports. "We won trophies, and now football moves on. I wish him all the best even though he goes to a rival.

"I have good memories with him and I have played many times under him and against him.

"Obviously when we play against each other we both want to win for our teams - but this is football. I wish him well."

Chelsea will face Jose Mourinho and Tottenham on Sunday 22nd December in north London, with the rivalry set to be bigger than ever before.

But for now, Frank Lampard will be focused on the next task at hand - Manchester City, as the Blues travel to the Etihad in hope of extending their lead in third spot to Pep Guardiola's men. 

