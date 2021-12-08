Cesar Azpilicueta's Honest Assessment of Chelsea's 'Not Good Enough' Performance vs Zenit

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed that his side were 'not good enough' as they finished second in Group H in the Champions League.

Dropping points in the last minute, drawing 3-3 with Zenit saw Chelsea drop to second in the group as they head into the round of 16 in the tournament.

Speaking to the press following the match via football.london, Azpilicueta admitted that finishing second in the group is 'not good enough'.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He honestly admitted: "We are normally a team that is solid and doesn't conceded many chances. In the last games we've conceded six goals and that's not good enough.

"Hopefully we can improve from Saturday because it's been a key part of our success."

Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday, having lost one and drawn two of their last three matches.

Thomas Tuchel's side will need to improve their performances as they push on to challenge for the title.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Last weekend saw the Blues fall to third in the table, dropping below Manchester City and Liverpool with a loss to West Ham.

Chelsea are through to the next round of the Champions League despite dropping points in Russia but will face a tougher match in the round of 16 as they look to retain their Champions League crown this seaon.

A tough and congested schedule awaits the Blues in December as they push on to add to their trophy cabinet on all fronts this season.

