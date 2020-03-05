Chelsea star Billy Gilmour has modelled his game around role model Cesc Fabregas

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has revealed how Cesc Fabregas has modelled his game following his breakthrough into the Blues' first-team.

The teenager has been handed opportunities by Frank Lampard this season - having made his Premier League debut this season.

Gilmour shined in Chelsea's FA Cup victory against Liverpool recently, earning the Man of the Match award for a his brilliant performance.

The 18-year-old has been in the spotlight since, and has earned praise from Lampard, his teammates, pundits and fellow footballers.

But after helping Chelsea progress into the FA Cup quarter-finals, where they will now face Leicester City, Gilmour spoke of the influence Cesc Fabregas has had on him.

The Spaniard praised the Scottish midfielder back in September after Gilmour made his first senior start for Chelsea against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup.

"Yes, I did see it [Fabregas’ praise after the Grimsby game]," Gilmour said.

"One of my friends text me, I was buzzing. When I first came to Chelsea it was with the IEP [video analysis youth programme], so you had to focus yourself on a player and mine was Cesc.

"I loved how he played so I just went and watched a lot of videos of him.

"Now I have got older, I just try to put it into the games and it's working.

"But no, he is a role model of mine. I never ever trained with the first team with him, so when he was away I got opportunities around there."

Fabregas also commented on the Gilmour's emphatic performance against Liverpool, and admitted he has what it takes to make it to the top.

"When you have the quality but also the desire, the work ethic and the intelligence, then is when you can see real potential in a young player. He has all of that.

“Today he was brilliant, but it’s not a surprise to me. The way he trains everyday and from seeing him last season, he is quality in training and he’s showed that with the little chances he has had this season. Today was a top performance, and long may it continue."

