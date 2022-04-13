Former Chelsea man Cesc Fabregas has revealed that the Blues are 'blessed' to have Thomas Tuchel as their manager.

The Spaniard spent four and a half seasons at the West London side from 2014 to 2019, playing a helping hand in a number of trophy successes for the Blues.

He now plays for Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, with over 800 senior appearances for club and country to his name throughout his career.

During Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final match against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, Fabregas took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Blues' manager after a spirited performance in the Spanish capital.

"Whatever happens Chelsea are blessed with Thomas Tuchel. What a manager."

Tuchel joined Chelsea in January 2021 and just four months later, he helped them win their second ever Champions League title as they beat Manchester City in the final in Porto.

He has since won another two trophies with the West Londoners, winning the Super Cup and Club World Cup in the current campaign.

The German boss spoke on his side's exit from the Champions League against Madrid, despite winning 3-2 on the night at the Santiago Bernabeu, as he said: "We were unlucky. That is why we are disappointed.

"We got beaten by individual quality and conversion. We made two mistakes, two ball losses. We deserved to go through after this match today. It was not meant to be."

He also added: "We have to reduce our amount of mistakes and we could not reduce them to a minimum over the two legs. We had two crucial ball losses.

"There are no regrets. These are the kind of defeat you can take with pride as a sportsman."

