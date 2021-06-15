Cesc Fabregas: N'Golo Kante Has a 'Dark Side' in Football

Cesc Fabregas has revealed Chelsea star N'Golo Kante has a darker side to his 'nice guy' reputation.

The 30-year-old is looked at as the humble, nice and quiet midfielder who gets on with his days and football like he is just an everyday person. That is true, but he is more than just that - he is an exceptional footballer.

Kante isn't a huge fan of the 'exaggerated' reputation of himself, a true reflection and highlight of his level of humbleness.

But Kante's antics on the pitch have been called out by Fabregas who has detailed the Frenchman's dirtier side to proceedings on the pitch.

What Cesc Fabregas said

In his column for the Telegraph, Fabregas revealed: "N’Golo is a quiet, shy boy, but once you get to know him you can have a lot of fun with him and he’s a very funny guy when he’s in the mood and at certain moments in training. He used to come on the back of the bus, playing games and cards or whatever it was, and have a laugh.

"Everybody knows he is a really good human being. One day, we met in the morning, we were playing at night, and everyone was ‘where’s N’Golo, where’s N’Golo, we’re starting the meeting’ and normally he was always on time. Eventually, he arrived and everyone started clapping and Antonio said ‘what’s happened?’ And he was telling us that he’s had a car crash and some people couldn’t believe it was him and they were taking pictures and he wanted to be polite. His car was all damaged and the wing mirror had to be taped back on, but he still stopped for photographs, even though it made him late!

"But N’Golo has a little dark side as well that I like, which I still see now when I watch him on television. He doesn’t lose his temper, but, If you watch, you will see that he does not mind fouling an opponent or getting a yellow card and he will not apologise or be nice to the other guy, he will just walk away. I like this and it gives a message to the opponent that N’Golo will not be too nice on the pitch. To be a really top player, you need this. If you are nice on the pitch, then they eat you alive and I smile when I see his darker side."

