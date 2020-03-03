Absolute Chelsea
Cesc Fabregas hails Billy Gilmour's MOTM performance against Liverpool

Matt Debono

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is the next to wade in on the praise for midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The 18-year-old collected the Man of the Match award for his stellar performance against Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup. 

A two nil victory capped off a superb night for Frank Lampard's men under the lights at Stamford Bridge to see of Jurgen Klopp's side, to progress into the quarter-finals of the competition.

But Cesc Fabregas, known for his flawlessness in midfield, his creativity, and his eye for a pass, he lauded praise on the Scottish midfielder following the result.

"Fantastic," Fabregas said on social media about Gilmour's display. "Personality on the ball, intelligence in his decision making, always making angles to offer himself and has that bit of aggression in him which is very important specially in the Premier League.

"When you have the quality but also the desire, the work ethic and the intelligence, then is when you can see real potential in a young player. He has all of that."

----------

Cesc Fabregas wasn't the only individual to praise the teenager, teammate Ross Barkley was quick to highlight Gilmour's performance.

“Today he was brilliant, but it’s not a surprise to me. The way he trains everyday and from seeing him last season, he is quality in training and he’s showed that with the little chances he has had this season. Today was a top performance, and long may it continue.”

----------

