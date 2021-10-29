Cesc Fabregas Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Star Andreas Christensen Amid Contract Talks
Former Blue Cesc Fabregas has heaped praise upon his former Chelsea teammate Andreas Christensen, describing him as 'very underrated'.
The 34-year-old Spaniard spent five years at Stamford Bridge between 2014 and 2019 as he lifted the Premier League during his time at the club.
During this time, Fabregas played alongside a younger Christensen and has taken to Twitter to praise the crucial defender.
Writing on Twitter, Fabregas gave an honest account on the Danish international.
He wrote: "What a player. Very underrated. He’s very shy and doesn’t make too much noise because he hardly makes mistakes."
The Blues will be hoping that Christensen signs a new contract extension as his current deal expires at the end of the season, meaning he would be free to talk to clubs in January over a potential summer move.
It has been reported that the defender is getting closer to signing a contract as Chelsea become increasingly more confident in getting a deal done.
Interestingly, Fabregas shares the same opinion of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on Christensen, who has previously discussed his personality.
He said: "They are all personalities. Andreas is a curious one, he needs trust and for me a clear task of what to do, what not to do. I think he has his qualities on the sporting side."
