    • October 29, 2021
    Cesc Fabregas Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Star Andreas Christensen Amid Contract Talks

    Author:

    Former Blue Cesc Fabregas has heaped praise upon his former Chelsea teammate Andreas Christensen, describing him as 'very underrated'.

    The 34-year-old Spaniard spent five years at Stamford Bridge between 2014 and 2019 as he lifted the Premier League during his time at the club.

    During this time, Fabregas played alongside a younger Christensen and has taken to Twitter to praise the crucial defender.

    Writing on Twitter, Fabregas gave an honest account on the Danish international.

    He wrote: "What a player. Very underrated. He’s very shy and doesn’t make too much noise because he hardly makes mistakes."

    The Blues will be hoping that Christensen signs a new contract extension as his current deal expires at the end of the season, meaning he would be free to talk to clubs in January over a potential summer move.

    It has been reported that the defender is getting closer to signing a contract as Chelsea become increasingly more confident in getting a deal done.

    Interestingly, Fabregas shares the same opinion of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on Christensen, who has previously discussed his personality.

    He said: "They are all personalities. Andreas is a curious one, he needs trust and for me a clear task of what to do, what not to do. I think he has his qualities on the sporting side."

