Cesc Fabregas: Thomas Tuchel Has Taken Chelsea to Another Level

It took the new Chelsea boss just four months to win the Champions League.

Cesc Fabregas has hailed Thomas Tuchel's impact on Chelsea since his appointment back in January.

He was brought in to succeed Frank Lampard and had little time to change their fortunes as they started to fall out of contention for a top four spot in the Premier League, but they remained in the FA Cup and Champions League.

Tuchel clinched a top four finish and guided the Blues to both the final of the FA Cup and Champions League, winning the latter with an outstanding performance in Porto on May 29 against Manchester City.

Tuchel's impact in west London has been heavily recognised and former Chelsea midfielder Fabregas is the next in line to praise the German.

Fabregas also touched on the efforts of Lampard prior to Tuchel's arrival and had an incline that the Blues would come out victorious in Portugal.

What Cesc Fabregas said

"Tuchel has come in and taken the team to another level," Fabregas told Goal.

"With Chelsea, I left six months before Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Eden Hazard left. These are important names, important players in the dressing room and Frank Lampard couldn’t sign anyone (to replace them) because they had the ban. So he deserves credit as well for it.

"He took great players from the academy like Mason Mount, Reece James, Tammy Abraham, Billy Gilmour and all of these players. We have to appreciate all he has done.

"The team has reacted well and I believed they would do well against Man City."

