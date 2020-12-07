Cesc Fabregas: Why Maurizio Sarri stopped Chelsea players seeing their children

Cesc Fabregas has revealed that during his time at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri, he was unable to see his children due to having to train in the afternoon.

Sarri was only in charge of the Blues for one year during the 2018/19 season which saw Chelsea win the Europa League and finish third in the Premier League.

Fabregas ended up leaving Chelsea in the January of Sarri's tenure in west London and put it down to the arrival of Jorginho.

"He wanted to play Jorginho who had joined Chelsea for €60 million, playing only League Cup or Europa League games was not enough for me, I’ve always been a starter and in the end I left Chelsea," Fabregas told Tuttosport.

Fabregas also added that Sarri would not switch training session times so the Chelsea players could see their children.

“Sarri is a good coach but he has strong convictions on a tactical level. He is very superstitious and it’s difficult to make him change his mind.

“For example, he always wanted us Chelsea players to train at 3pm. It was bad for players who have a family like myself. We would not be able to see our children for the whole day. They went to school in the morning and they would sleep when we returned home after the training session.

“One day we asked him to let us train in the morning. He said we had to train at 3pm because a professor in Pisa had proved it was the best time for the body. I only know that for any player it’s important to spend time with his family."

