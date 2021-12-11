Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Chalobah, Chilwell, Kante, Kovacic, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek: The Latest Chelsea Team News to Face Leeds United

Author:

Chelsea will welcome back two midfielders for the Premier League clash against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Midfield injury problems have been an issue for the Blues in recent weeks which forced Thomas Tuchel's side into playing Reece James in central midfield during the 3-3 draw against Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday night. 

Tuchel was a step up in performance from his side, who are also without a win in their last two matches in all competitions.

"In the end we are not happy," said the Chelsea boss ahead of the game. "The performances are not horrible, not bad. It is average, average looks kind of horrible when you play and work for Chelsea. This can happen. It’s good it feels like this because we try to be on highest level, to compete on highest level. We should not be surprised. 

imago1008432386h

"Like I said, I have the feeling we drop from good performance to average performance when we lead. This is very unusual for us, this should not become common. We learn now hopefully twice from experience and have the chance to prove this tomorrow.”

Leeds have injury problems of their own which will provide comfort for the Blues. Key man Kalvin Phillips will be absent for the visitors at the weekend. 

Here is the latest Chelsea team news to face Leeds United in the capital:

Trevoh Chalobah

The 22-year-old remains out with a hamstring issue but could come back into the fold next week against Everton.

Ben Chilwell

Chilwell is out for the rest of the year with a partial anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Read More

N'Golo Kante

The 30-year-old is set to return to full training next week following an ankle injury lay-off, therefore missing the Leeds clash.

“We are always worried when we have to live and play without N’Golo because he is exceptional and a unique player all over the world," said Tuchel. 

"You cannot find a second N’Golo. Of course we are worried. I am also worried if he is just missing some days. Now it is slightly too long break again. We hope he comes back on Tuesday to team training.”

Mateo Kovacic

After returning to training on Monday following a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, he tested positive for Covid-19 and remains in self-isolation. 

Jorginho 

The 29-year-old sustained back pain in the defeat to West Ham last weekend. It saw him miss the draw versus Zenit but he is back available for the Blues to face Leeds.

imago1008434188h

“Jorginho did the last two training sessions," Tuchel told reporters on Friday afternoon. "He will do what he did the last games and do what’s needed to be on the pitch.”

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

After missing the midweek draw with an injury picked up in the warm-up, Loftus-Cheek trained with the squad on Friday and is set to be available for selection on Saturday.

imago1008531390h
