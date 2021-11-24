'Set An Example - Trevoh Chalobah Sends Message to Chelsea Youngsters

Trevoh Chalobah is hoping to be able to set an example to the youngsters coming through the ranks at Chelsea after his first-team breakthrough.

The 22-year-old has made 12 appearances for the Blues already this term after impressing in pre-season.

Thomas Tuchel made the decision to keep the defender at the club after he scored on his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge back in August.

He has gone on to flourish for his boyhood club, realising his dreams which has seen him net three goals already this season, including on Tuesday night against Juventus on his first Champions League start for the club.

“It meant a lot," Chalobah told BT Sport on scoring. "When I was a young kid I used to watch the Champions League here. To be involved and get a goal, it’s very emotional. Now it’s about consistency. I need to impress the manager and keep going.

“I tried to get as much power on it. That’s what I’ve done.”

But Chalobah is hoping his rise in west London can offer confidence to those in the Academy ranks who hope to reach the first-team one day.

He added: “For me I try to set an example for the younger kids. It’s harder when you’re younger. Keep working hard and believe in yourself.”

Chalobah has had to fight for his place. The squad is stacked with quality and Tuchel has a difficult job of keeping everybody happy. So how does he do it?

The Chelsea head coach said: “The best way is to keep going and win, to keep them happy. Everyone has to fight for their place. The players that don’t play, I feel they are disappointed. I feel they will never let the team down, they will never show it for too long. It does not affect their work ethic. We are in a good place because everybody pushes each other and steps up. Sometimes there are tough decisions in football, I can only start 11 players. It is better in Champions League because I can make five substitutes.”

