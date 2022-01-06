Chalobah, Silva, Azpilicueta, Kante, Havertz: The Chelsea Injury & Covid News Ahead of FA Cup Tie vs Chesterfield

Thomas Tuchel is expected to make a whole host of changes for Chelsea's FA Cup third round tie against Chesterfield on Saturday evening.

Chelsea welcome the National League leaders to Stamford Bridge off the back of a convincing 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi finals.

They have been disrupted by injury and Covid this week, a story of the last month or so, but the Blues have tried to not let it affect their preparations and performances on the pitch.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Tuchel made six changes in midweek against Spurs and more are likely to come on Saturday

Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Reece James (hamstring) are both definitely out of the cup tie, but Tuchel will be sweating on the fitness of many ahead of Saturday's meeting.

Here is the full Chelsea team news, as it stands, for the FA Cup encounter:

Trevoh Chalobah

The 22-year-old was forced off against Liverpool with a hamstring injury in the second half, and therefore missed the win over Spurs on Wednesday.

Whether or not he is fit to return against Chesterfield, it's unlikely Tuchel will take the risk ahead of crucial upcoming matches against Tottenham and Manchester City.

Andreas Christensen

Christensen has been suffering from back problems after coming off against Brighton prior to the New Year.

He missed the draw against Liverpool and the win over Spurs. The Dane will be hoping for a return this weekend against Chesterfield but it remains to be seen if he will be fit enough in time for the cup tie.

Thiago Silva

After signing his contract on Monday, Silva suffered a setback shortly after. He tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Saturday's cup tie in west London.

His wife, Belle provided an update on his health, writing: “He is fine without symptoms and in quarantine.”

Cesar Azpilicueta

The Chelsea captain came off with cramp against Spurs and the Blues are confident it isn't serious. However, due to the workload in recent weeks, Azpilicueta could be given a much needed rest against Chesterfield.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"We were very worried but Azpi says it was only a cramp, not an injury. That would be the good news and we trust him so hopefully, it is only a cramp," said Tuchel.

N'Golo Kante

The 30-year-old will miss the game this weekend because of Covid-19. Kante tested positive in the build up for the Spurs clash and will be absent for the two next games alongside Silva.

Kai Havertz

The Germany international is thought to have broken his finger against Tottenham after putting the Blues ahead in their Carabao Cup win in midweek.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

He had to come off at half-time due to the pain, but is expected to be available this weekend. However, as Tuchel looks to freshen the side up, Havertz could he handed a rest.

Tuchel admitted: "Kai was an issue with his finger. I think he broke his finger; it looked horrible. He played through the pain but it was getting bigger and bigger with every movement and touch from the opponent. He survived until half time and then we needed a change."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube