Champions League draw details: Who Chelsea could face in quarter-finals & semi-finals

Chelsea booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals following a 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel's side cruised to a 2-0 victory on Wednesday night following a 1-0 win in the first leg last month in Romania.

The draw for the last-eight and semi-finals will take place on Friday where Chelsea will find out their next opponents on their European adventure.

Here's all the details ahead of the Champions League draw on Friday:

When and where is the draw?

The draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 19 March, and it is scheduled to start at 11am [UK].

What draws are taking place?

Both the quarter-final and semi-final draw will be drawn on Friday.

The 'home team' and 'away team' for the final of the Champions League will also be drawn for a full road map ahead of the final in Istanbul in May.

Who can Chelsea face?

Chelsea will be free to face any of the other seven teams, including English opposition at this stage of the competition.

- PSG

- Manchester City

- Liverpool

- FC Porto

- Real Madrid

- Bayern Munich

- Borussia Dortmund

Where can I watch the draw?

The draw will be live on BT Sport 1 for UK viewers and will be available to watch via the official UEFA website.

Confirmed tie dates

Quarter-finals

First leg - 6/7 April

Second leg- 13/14 April

Semi-finals

First leg - 27/28 April

Second leg - 4/5 May

Final

Saturday 29 May

Tuchel isn't concerned who Chelsea face in the draw as he believes his side should be fearless heading into the quarter-finals.

“We are in the draw and right now I am pretty sure that nobody wants to play against us. It will be a difficult challenge, of course, because we are in the last eight.

“But there is no need to be afraid. We take what we get and will prepare the best way possible.

“We feel we deserve it. They play with a special bond and results like this give you a certain edge to achieve special things. You can only do this with a special atmosphere.”

But he did add: "I am not sure that I want to come across PSG because they are strong."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube