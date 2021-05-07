Champions League final between Chelsea and Man City thrown into chaos after Turkey added to red list

The 2020/21 Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea has been thrown into chaos after Turkey was added to the UK's travel red list.

Chelsea and Man City are set to travel to Istanbul for the final on May 29 but the UK on Friday announced which countries would be on the red list, which Turkey has been included on.

As per the Telegraph, The Government is in talks over bringing the Champions League final to England after placing coronavirus-ravaged Turkey on its 'red list' for travel.

(Photo by pressinphoto/Sipa USA)

The announcement sees the location for the final in huge doubt with current restrictions meaning anyone returning would have to pay £1,750 and quarantine in a hotel, including sports people, for 10 days.

Several venues have been discussed including Villa Park and Tottenham's ground, with Wembley currently in use for the Championship Play-Off final that weekend.

What the UK Government has said

The Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Schapps said: "Fans should not travel to Turkey. The FA are in discussions with UEFA on this. We are very open to hosting the final but it is ultimately a decision for UEFA."

What the Chelsea Supporters' Trust has said

"Turkey has been added to the red list and therefore no Chelsea supporters can travel to watch the Champions League final. We are meeting with the UEFA president this week and will request that the fixture is moved to the UK."

Neither Chelsea or Manchester City have yet to make any comment.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube