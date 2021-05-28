Champions League Final Odds: Chelsea Go Into Man City Clash As Underdogs

Chelsea are firm underdogs ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Manchester City on Saturday night at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto.

Thomas Tuchel’s side battle off against the Premier League champions in Portugal in the all-English final.

The Blues saw off Real Madrid in the semi-finals, while City knocked Paris Saint-Germain out of the competition on their route into the final.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The two previous meetings between the club have seen Chelsea come out on top. A 1-0 win in the FA Cup semi-finals and then a 2-1 win in the Premier League, courtesy of a late Marcos Alonso winner at the Etihad.

But for the final, Man City are firm favourites to lift their first ever Champions League title, while Chelsea will be aiming to win their second after victory back in 2012 in Munich.

As per Sports Betting Dime (SBD), Tuchel’s men head into the final at 163/100, while City are 4/9 on to clinch victory in Porto.

Chelsea have experienced both heartbreak and ecstasy in the final of the Champions League; defeat in 2008, before triumph in 2012, albeit different squads and sets of players. The FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City, a performance which wasn’t good enough by Chelsea’s standards, could have provided the Blues a wake-up call ahead of the European final, putting them in good stead to bring home the club’s second Champions League title back to west London and Stamford Bridge.

What Thomas Tuchel has said over a possible mental advantage of beating Man City on the previous two occasions

"I don't know if it's an advantage, but we are aware of it that we closed the gap to Man City in two games. We did it in a short period of time, not so long ago. But in a final, anything can happen in all directions. Luck is a huge part, the mental approach over who can handle the pressure, the little details like who can release the pressure and have the first positive moment in the match.

"You have to adapt constantly to what happens, this is very, very important. But I think it helped us a lot to bond, grow and arrive with self-confidence. Man City are the benchmark in Europe and this league. We are the guys who want to hunt them and close the gap. We want to challenge them and it's what we will for a minimum of 90 minutes in Porto.”

