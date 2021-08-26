August 26, 2021
Champions League Group Stage Draw Details: Date & Time, Chelsea's Possible Opponents, Confirmed Pots & How to Watch

All the details you need.
Chelsea will find out their 2021/22 Champions League group stage opponents on Thursday 26 August.

Thomas Tuchel's side are the reigning European Champions are beating Manchester City in the final in Porto back in May. 

Now the new season is upon us and Chelsea will be looking to defend their European title as they head into the draw in Pot 1.

Here are all the details for the Champions League Group Stage Draw:

Details

Date: Thursday 26 August 2021

Time:  5pm BST 

Location: Istanbul, Turkey

How to Watch: Available to watch on the UEFA website, or live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

What Pot are Chelsea in?

Chelsea are in Pot 1 because they won the competition in the 2020/21 season.

They won't be able to play anyone from their own domestic league. 

Who is in the draw?

There are four pots - Pot 1, 2, 3 and 4. Here are the confirmed pots in full:

Pot 1

Chelsea

Villarreal

Manchester City

Atletico Madrid

Inter Milan

Bayern Munich

Lille

Sporting Lisbon

Pot 2

Real Madrid

Barcelona

Juventus

Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool

Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund

Pot 3

Porto

Ajax

Shakhtar Donetsk

RB Leipzig

Red Bull Salzburg

Benfica

Atalanta

Zenit St Petersburg

Pot 4

Besiktas

Dynamo Kiev

Club Brugge

Young Boys

AC Milan

Malmo

VfL Wolfsburg

Sheriff Tiraspol

When are the Champions League group games played?

Matchday 1: 14/15 September 2021

Matchday 2: 28/29 September 2021

Matchday 3: 19/20 October 2021

Matchday 4: 2/3 November 2021

Matchday 5: 23/24 November 2021

Matchday 6: 7/8 December 2021

