Champions League Group Stage Draw Details: Date & Time, Chelsea's Possible Opponents, Confirmed Pots & How to Watch
Chelsea will find out their 2021/22 Champions League group stage opponents on Thursday 26 August.
Thomas Tuchel's side are the reigning European Champions are beating Manchester City in the final in Porto back in May.
Now the new season is upon us and Chelsea will be looking to defend their European title as they head into the draw in Pot 1.
Here are all the details for the Champions League Group Stage Draw:
Details
Date: Thursday 26 August 2021
Time: 5pm BST
Location: Istanbul, Turkey
How to Watch: Available to watch on the UEFA website, or live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.
What Pot are Chelsea in?
Chelsea are in Pot 1 because they won the competition in the 2020/21 season.
They won't be able to play anyone from their own domestic league.
Who is in the draw?
There are four pots - Pot 1, 2, 3 and 4. Here are the confirmed pots in full:
Pot 1
Chelsea
Villarreal
Manchester City
Atletico Madrid
Inter Milan
Bayern Munich
Lille
Sporting Lisbon
Pot 2
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Juventus
Manchester United
Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Sevilla
Borussia Dortmund
Pot 3
Porto
Ajax
Shakhtar Donetsk
RB Leipzig
Red Bull Salzburg
Benfica
Atalanta
Zenit St Petersburg
Pot 4
Besiktas
Dynamo Kiev
Club Brugge
Young Boys
AC Milan
Malmo
VfL Wolfsburg
Sheriff Tiraspol
When are the Champions League group games played?
Matchday 1: 14/15 September 2021
Matchday 2: 28/29 September 2021
Matchday 3: 19/20 October 2021
Matchday 4: 2/3 November 2021
Matchday 5: 23/24 November 2021
Matchday 6: 7/8 December 2021
More Chelsea Coverage
- Thomas Tuchel hails Chelsea's perfect start to the Premier League season after consecutive wins
- Tuchel: Nobody wants to face Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea career has 'only just begun'
- 'I am absolutely happy' - Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea squad amid transfer links
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube