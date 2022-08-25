Champions League Group Stage Draw | When Is It And Where To Watch

With the play-offs completed on Wednesday evening, the earliest UCL group stage draw in recent memory is scheduled to take place this Thursday, as Europe's top clubs make their entrance.

Chelsea will be wanting the taste of international success once again, after they secured the sweep two years ago with the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup titles.

Thiago Silva and Reece James in disappointment after Real Madrid's victory last season. IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel

The Blues came out second of their group last season with Juventus topping the table by two points, and Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo FF barely getting out alive with only one win between them.

But it's safe to say that Thomas Tuchel and co would be happy with a similar draw this time around amid the chaos that will be the 2022/23 campaign; what with the winter world cup and highly competitive domestic run between now and next June.

UEFA has the frustrating task of fitting all of the 96 matches into a nine-week period (compared to the usual 12 weeks) in order to avoid a clash with the tournament in Qatar.

Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrating his goal versus Juventus with Jorginho. IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

This means the rounds of fixtures will run from 6 September to 2 November.

When is the group stage draw - 17:00 BST from Istanbul

Which pot is Chelsea in - Pot 2 alongside Liverpool, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig and Tottenham and are therefore the teams they'll avoid at this stage.

