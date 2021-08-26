Champions League Group Stages: Chelsea's Best & Worst Possible 2021-22 Draw

The draw is set to take place on Thursday.

Chelsea will find out their 2021-22 Champions League Group Stage opponents on Thursday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be defending their European crown after winning the European Cup for the second time in the club's history last season.

Now it's back to work to try to retain the title which sees the final held at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Russia next year.

The draw will take place at 5pm (UK) on Thursday 26 August with Chelsea in Pot 1 due to being the winners.

Confirmed Pots

Pot 1

Chelsea, Villarreal, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Lille, Sporting Lisbon

Pot 2

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund

Pot 3

Porto, Ajax, Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, Benfica, Atalanta, Zenit St Petersburg

Pot 4

Besiktas, Dynamo Kiev, Club Brugge, Young Boys, AC Milan, Malmo, VfL Wolfsburg, Sheriff Tiraspol

Here's the best and worst possible draws for Chelsea:

Best Possible Draw

Chelsea, Sevilla, Red Bull Salzburg, Malmo

*We opted not to choose Zenit St Petersburg due to the travel distance to Russia midweek which won't be of benefit to Chelsea and their domestic games.

Worst Possible Draw

Chelsea, PSG, RB Leipzig, AC Milan

The group of death.

