August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Champions League Group Stages: Chelsea's Best & Worst Possible 2021-22 Draw

The draw is set to take place on Thursday.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea will find out their 2021-22 Champions League Group Stage opponents on Thursday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be defending their European crown after winning the European Cup for the second time in the club's history last season. 

Now it's back to work to try to retain the title which sees the final held at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Russia next year. 

UCL-2020

The draw will take place at 5pm (UK) on Thursday 26 August with Chelsea in Pot 1 due to being the winners. 

Click here for the full details ahead of the draw including how you can watch. 

Confirmed Pots

Pot 1

Chelsea, Villarreal, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Lille, Sporting Lisbon

Pot 2

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund

Pot 3

Porto, Ajax, Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, Benfica, Atalanta, Zenit St Petersburg

Pot 4

Besiktas, Dynamo Kiev, Club Brugge, Young Boys, AC Milan, Malmo, VfL Wolfsburg, Sheriff Tiraspol

Here's the best and worst possible draws for Chelsea:

Best Possible Draw

Chelsea, Sevilla, Red Bull Salzburg, Malmo

*We opted not to choose Zenit St Petersburg due to the travel distance to Russia midweek which won't be of benefit to Chelsea and their domestic games. 

Worst Possible Draw

Chelsea, PSG, RB Leipzig, AC Milan

The group of death.

More Chelsea Coverage

0_Chelsea-Champions-League
News

Champions League Group Stages: Chelsea's Best & Worst Possible 2021-22 Draw

41963071
News

Champions League Group Stage Draw Details: Date & Time, Chelsea's Possible Opponents, Confirmed Pots & How to Watch

E9tDOXvXMAc-KtY
Features/Opinions

'Best Kit' - Chelsea Fans React to 2021-22 Third Kit Release

E9q3CKWXsAQmaxt
News

Official: Chelsea Launch 2021-22 Third Kit

sipa_33502932
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United's Stance on Saul Niguez Revealed Amid Chelsea Links

Sarr 1
Transfer News

Report: Malang Sarr's Chelsea Future to be Resolved Following Meeting With Agent Amid Bologna Interest

1004962850 (3)
Transfer News

Report: Bakayoko 'Closer And Closer' to Chelsea Departure as AC Milan Finalise Deal

carabaocup_trophy_2020_16x9
News

Official: Chelsea to Face Aston Villa in Carabao Cup Third Round