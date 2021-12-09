Champions League Last-16 Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Potential Opponents

Chelsea will learn their Champions League last-16 opponents when the draw is made on Monday morning.

Thomas Tuchel's men slipped to second in Group H behind Juventus after conceding in stoppage time to be held in a 3-3 draw over Zenit St Petersburg in matchday six to deny them of top spot.

Cesar Azpilicueta wasn't happy to finish as group runners-up after dropping points in Russia.

"We have an ambition to win every game. We know a draw isn't good enough and finishing second isn't good enough. The last couple of games haven't been good and the results have been reflective of the performances."

IMAGO / Russian Look

Now Chelsea's fate has been sealed, they will learn their opposition next week. Here are all the details you need ahead of the last-16 draw as the European champions look to retain their crown:

When and where is the draw?

Date: Monday 13 December

Time: 11am (UK)

Location: Nyon, Switzerland

How can I watch the draw?

The Round of 16 draw will be available to watch live on UEFA.com.

Who can Chelsea draw?

Tuchel's side can play one of four teams after finishing second in the group, due to the three other English sides finishing top of their respective groups.

Bayern Munich

Real Madrid

Ajax

LOSC Lille

When will the ties be played?

The first legs are scheduled for 15/16/22/23 February.

The second legs are scheduled for 8/9/15/16 March.

All games will kick off at 8pm (UK).

