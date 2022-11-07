Champions League Last-16 Draw: Where To Watch & Chelsea's Possible Opponents

The Champions League draw takes place tomorrow, and Chelsea will of course be hoping for a favourable draw as they bid to win a tournament they won in 2021.

It seemed impossible for the Blue's to win it then, and it may seem even more impossible for them to win it now. Graham Potter will lead his team into his first knockout stage as Chelsea boss, hoping for a good outcome.

The draw will take place tomorrow, and comes after a disappointing result against Arsenal for Chelsea.

The Champions League draw takes place tomorrow. IMAGO / Ulrich Wagner

Where To Watch:

The Champions League draw will take place tomorrow on Monday the 7th of November, and will kick-off at 11am in the UK and 5am CT. It will take place in Nyon, Switzerland.

The draw will be available to watch live for all countries on UEFA.com, and will be available in the UK on BT Sport. The draw will also be televised on Paramount+ in the USA.

Possible Opponents:

Club Brugge

Eintracht Frankfurt

PSG

RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund

Inter Milan

Graham Potter will be hoping for a favourable draw. IMAGO / Colorsport

First Leg: Will take place on 14/15th of February and the 21/22nd of February 2023.

Second Leg: Scheduled for the 7/8th of March and the 14/15th of March 2023. All 8pm kick-offs in the UK and 2pm kick-offs (CST).

A tough draw could await Graham Potter and his men, or hopefully for them a favourable one.

