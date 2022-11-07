Champions League Last-16 Draw: Where To Watch & Chelsea's Possible Opponents
The Champions League draw takes place tomorrow, and Chelsea will of course be hoping for a favourable draw as they bid to win a tournament they won in 2021.
It seemed impossible for the Blue's to win it then, and it may seem even more impossible for them to win it now. Graham Potter will lead his team into his first knockout stage as Chelsea boss, hoping for a good outcome.
The draw will take place tomorrow, and comes after a disappointing result against Arsenal for Chelsea.
Where To Watch:
The Champions League draw will take place tomorrow on Monday the 7th of November, and will kick-off at 11am in the UK and 5am CT. It will take place in Nyon, Switzerland.
The draw will be available to watch live for all countries on UEFA.com, and will be available in the UK on BT Sport. The draw will also be televised on Paramount+ in the USA.
Possible Opponents:
Club Brugge
Eintracht Frankfurt
Read More
PSG
RB Leipzig
Borussia Dortmund
Inter Milan
Key Dates
First Leg: Will take place on 14/15th of February and the 21/22nd of February 2023.
Second Leg: Scheduled for the 7/8th of March and the 14/15th of March 2023. All 8pm kick-offs in the UK and 2pm kick-offs (CST).
A tough draw could await Graham Potter and his men, or hopefully for them a favourable one.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Match Report: Chelsea Breeze To A 3-0 Victory Over Wolves
- Report: Chelsea Monitoring Alessandro Bastoni As Josko Gvardiol Alternative
- Report: Tammy Abraham Speaks On Possibility Of Chelsea Return
- Chelsea Release Manchester United Premier League Fixture Update
- Report: Gabriel Slonina Will Train With Chelsea This Week
- Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Mason Mount For New Contract
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Lorenzo Pellegrini And Yeremy Pino
- Report: Marco Van Basten Urges Hakim Ziyech To Leave Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At Manchester United