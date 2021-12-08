Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Champions League Permutations: How Chelsea Can Finish Top of Group H

Author:

Chelsea will learn their fate on Wednesday night over whether or not they will progress into the Champions League knockouts as group winners or runners up.

Thomas Tuchel's injury-hit side are in Russia to face Zenit St Petersburg in matchday six at Gazprom Arena. 

The current holders are, as it stands, top of Group H after thrashing Juventus 4-0 at Stamford Bridge last month. 

Current Group H Standings

Current Group H Standings

PlayedWonDrawnLostForAgainstGoal DifferencePoints

Chelsea

5

4

0

1

10

1

9

12

Juventus

5

4

0

1

9

6

3

12

Zenit St Petersburg

5

1

1

3

7

7

0

4

Malmo

5

0

1

4

1

13

-12

1

What are the Group H fixtures on Wednesday 8 December?

Juventus vs Malmo 

Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea

*Both games will kick off at 17:45 (UK).

imago1006971819h

How can Chelsea qualify as Group H winners?

Should Chelsea equal or better Juventus' result against Malmo, Tuchel's side will progress into the knockout stages as group winners.

However, if Juventus better Chelsea's result against Zenit St Petersburg, the Blues will go into the last-16 as Group H runners-up.

Tuchel's side will look to win the game despite being handed several selection blows - Mateo Kovacic one of many who will be out, he is out with Covid-19. 

"Even if we are very likely to have some changes tomorrow, we will prepare the team to win this game," said Tuchel in his pre-match press conference. 

"We will arrive with the will to win, nothing else. We will push forward and stay positive, not let our mood be affected by circumstances we cannot influence.”

imago1008508520h
