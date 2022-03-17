Skip to main content
Champions League Quarter-Final Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Potential Opponents

Chelsea will learn their Champions League quarter-final opponents when the draw is made on Friday morning.

Thomas Tuchel's edged closer to May's final in Paris with a 4-1 aggregate victory over LOSC Lille in the last-16. They took a two goal lead to northern France and booked their spot in the quarters after coming from behind to win 2-1 on the night at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. 

Goals from Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta ensured no upset occurred on Wednesday night as the Blues, despite the distractions off the field, moved one step nearer to the final and retaining their European crown.

imago1010648274h

The semi-final draw will also be made on Friday so Chelsea's route to the final will be confirmed. 

Here are all the details you need ahead of the quarter-final draw:

When and where is the draw?

Date: Friday 18 March

Time: 11am (UK)

Location: Nyon, Switzerland

How can I watch the draw?

The quarter-final draw will be available to watch live on UEFA.com.

Who can Chelsea draw?

Three English sides, three Spanish sides and a representative from both Germany and Portugal make up the eight teams. The draw is now open, so there is no country protection - any team can draw anyone.

Atlético (ESP)

Bayern (GER)

Benfica (POR

Liverpool (ENG)

Manchester City (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Villarreal (ESP)

When will the ties be played?

The first legs are scheduled for 5/6 April

The second legs are scheduled for 12/13 April

All games will kick off at 8pm (UK). 

imago1010648846h
