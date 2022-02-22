Skip to main content
Champions League Rules Explained Ahead of Chelsea's Round of 16 Clash Against Lille

Chelsea face LOSC Lille on Tuesday night in their round of 16 clash at Stamford Bridge, looking to progress into the quarter finals.

Thomas Tuchel's side lifted the trophy last season and are keen to retain their title.

Here are all the rules ahead of the round of 16 clash, which could see Chelsea head to extra time if the scores are level after both legs.

imago1009011031h

The first leg takes place on Tuesday night before the second leg takes palce on March 16.

There is no longer an away goal rule as the UEFA Champions League rule change  has seen the away goals tiebreaker abolished.

Read More

The away goal rule existed since 1965 but will no longer be in use after UEFA held a meeting with the 'football community' before this season, an initiative that Tuchel is a fan of.

imago1004737724h

Furthermore, five substitutes will be allowed in the 90 minutes and if the match goes to extra time in the second leg, a sixth substitute would be allowed for the additional period.

The second leg will go to extra time if the aggregate score remains level, and if it stays level after extra time it will result in a penalty shoot-out to decide the winner.

Finally, if a player accumulates three yellow cards he will serve a suspension. This rule resets at the quarter final stage.

If Chelsea beat Lille they will progress to the quarter finals as they look to retain their crown.

imago1008549635h
