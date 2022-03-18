Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Champions League Semi-Final Draw: Chelsea Will Face Manchester City or Atletico Madrid if They Progress Past Real Madrid

Chelsea will face Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League if they beat Real Madrid in the last eight.

The draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday which saw the Blues handed a tie against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Shortly after, the semi-final was also made and it sees the winners of the tie between Chelsea and Real Madrid face the winners of Manchester City versus Atletico Madrid.

The Blues will travel to Madrid in the first leg, as Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid cannot play at home on the same day.

Full confirmed quarter-final draw:

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Benfica vs Liverpool

Full confirmed semi-final draw:

Winner of Chelsea/Real Madrid vs winner of Manchester City/Atletico Madrid

Winner of Villarreal/Bayern Munich vs winner of Benfica/Liverpool

The first leg of the quarter-final ties will be played on April 5/6 and the return fixtures on April 12/13.

The semi-finals will start on April 26 and 27 with the second legs on May 3 and 4.

The final is set to be played in the Stade de France on Saturday 28 May.

These dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008549616h
News

Chelsea to Face Real Madrid in Champions League Quarter-Final

By Nick Emms16 minutes ago
imago1010592639h
News

Jonh Terry & Claire Rafferty Consortium 'True Blue' Attempts to Secure 10 Percent Stake in Chelsea for £250M

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010479508h (1)
News

Chelsea Takeover Live: Interested Buyers Ready Final Bids Ahead of 9pm Deadline

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1010579163h
News

Potential New Owners Aethel Partners to Keep Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea if Bid is Successful

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1010482573h (1)
News

Saudi Media Group Have 'No Direct Links to Saudi Government' Following Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago0152699627h
News

Chelsea Bidders Warned By Raine Group That First Bid Could Be Last Due to Desire for Quick Sale

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1010479508h
News

At Least One Bidder Matched Roman Abramovich's £3BN Valuation of Chelsea Ahead of March 18 Deadline

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1010479509h
News

Up to 12 Chelsea Bids 'Yet to Be Public' Ahead of March 18 Deadline

By Nick Emms14 hours ago