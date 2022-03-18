Champions League Semi-Final Draw: Chelsea Will Face Manchester City or Atletico Madrid if They Progress Past Real Madrid

Chelsea will face Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League if they beat Real Madrid in the last eight.

The draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday which saw the Blues handed a tie against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Shortly after, the semi-final was also made and it sees the winners of the tie between Chelsea and Real Madrid face the winners of Manchester City versus Atletico Madrid.

The Blues will travel to Madrid in the first leg, as Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid cannot play at home on the same day.

Full confirmed quarter-final draw:

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Liverpool

Full confirmed semi-final draw:

Winner of Chelsea/Real Madrid vs winner of Manchester City/Atletico Madrid

Winner of Villarreal/Bayern Munich vs winner of Benfica/Liverpool

The first leg of the quarter-final ties will be played on April 5/6 and the return fixtures on April 12/13.

The semi-finals will start on April 26 and 27 with the second legs on May 3 and 4.

The final is set to be played in the Stade de France on Saturday 28 May.

These dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.

