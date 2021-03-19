Champions League semi-final draw: Chelsea will face Real Madrid or Liverpool if they progress past FC Porto

Chelsea will face Real Madrid or Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Champions League, if they beat FC Porto in the last-eight.

The draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday which saw the Blues handed a tie against FC Porto in the quarter-finals.

Shortly after, the semi-final was also made and it sees the winners of the tie between Chelsea and FC Porto face the winners of Real Madrid versus Liverpool.

Full confirmed quarter-final draw:

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

FC Porto vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs PSG

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Full confirmed semi-final draw:

Bayern Munich/PSG vs Manchester City/Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid/Liverpool vs FC Porto/Chelsea

The first leg of quarter-final ties will be played on the 6/7 April, with the reverse fixture played a week later on 13/14 April.

Semi-final ties will be played on 27/28 April, with the second leg being played at the start of May on the 4/5.

The final is set to be played in Istanbul on Saturday 29 May.

