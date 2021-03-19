Champions League semi-final draw: Chelsea will face Real Madrid or Liverpool if they progress past FC Porto
Chelsea will face Real Madrid or Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Champions League, if they beat FC Porto in the last-eight.
The draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday which saw the Blues handed a tie against FC Porto in the quarter-finals.
Shortly after, the semi-final was also made and it sees the winners of the tie between Chelsea and FC Porto face the winners of Real Madrid versus Liverpool.
Full confirmed quarter-final draw:
Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund
FC Porto vs Chelsea
Bayern Munich vs PSG
Real Madrid vs Liverpool
Full confirmed semi-final draw:
Bayern Munich/PSG vs Manchester City/Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid/Liverpool vs FC Porto/Chelsea
The first leg of quarter-final ties will be played on the 6/7 April, with the reverse fixture played a week later on 13/14 April.
Semi-final ties will be played on 27/28 April, with the second leg being played at the start of May on the 4/5.
The final is set to be played in Istanbul on Saturday 29 May.
