'Change Is Not Always Negative' - Thomas Tuchel on Prospective New Ownership at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed his thoughts ahead of the prospective new owners of the club.

Ever since sanctions were placed on Blues owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government for his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin, American merchant bank, the Raine Group, have been accepting bids by prospective future owners for the club.

During the sale, Chelsea have been unable to negotiate new deals with players, as well as banned from making any revenue from ticket sales for matchdays.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel discussed how he is not afraid of the takeover of the club and is open to the changing times.

"We should be open for whatever comes because change is not always a negative.

"So it’s our responsibility then to turn it around, to do even better. We can always improve.

"Me, myself, I am a bit sad that it cannot continue like it existed because it was very strong and a very good fit for me personally.

"I felt very good in this kind of structure so this will change and then we will see.

"We need to ask the new owners, we need to ask the new people in charge, what they think should change, how it changes and we need to adapt. This is what we will do."

The German manager went on to assure Blues fans that he will not become affected by the current uncertainty surrounding the club.

"I am calm about it, because I cannot change it. Some things in life, if you cannot change it, just let it go and do the things you can influence and do them in the best way, and this is what we do at the moment.

"I try to be calm and I am in general not the person to worry too much, and especially not to worry too much about things I have zero influence on."

