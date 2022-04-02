Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'Change Is Not Always Negative' - Thomas Tuchel on Prospective New Ownership at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed his thoughts ahead of the prospective new owners of the club.

Ever since sanctions were placed on Blues owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government for his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin, American merchant bank, the Raine Group, have been accepting bids by prospective future owners for the club.

During the sale, Chelsea have been unable to negotiate new deals with players, as well as banned from making any revenue from ticket sales for matchdays.

imago1010844969h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel discussed how he is not afraid of the takeover of the club and is open to the changing times.

"We should be open for whatever comes because change is not always a negative.

"So it’s our responsibility then to turn it around, to do even better. We can always improve.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Me, myself, I am a bit sad that it cannot continue like it existed because it was very strong and a very good fit for me personally.

"I felt very good in this kind of structure so this will change and then we will see.

imago1010976944h

"We need to ask the new owners, we need to ask the new people in charge, what they think should change, how it changes and we need to adapt. This is what we will do."

The German manager went on to assure Blues fans that he will not become affected by the current uncertainty surrounding the club.

"I am calm about it, because I cannot change it. Some things in life, if you cannot change it, just let it go and do the things you can influence and do them in the best way, and this is what we do at the moment.

"I try to be calm and I am in general not the person to worry too much, and especially not to worry too much about things I have zero influence on."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010713380h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Brentford Clash

By Matt Debono14 minutes ago
imago1010658260h
News

Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Cesar Azpilicueta After Chelsea Contract Extension Triggered

By Jago Hemming22 minutes ago
imago1010844996h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals He Is 'Not Worried' About Chelsea Future Amid Takeover Situation

By Jago Hemming43 minutes ago
imago1007475062h
Features/Opinions

‘Looking Strong‘ - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Brentford

By Matt Debono46 minutes ago
imago1010991205h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Brentford | Premier League

By Matt Debono51 minutes ago
imago0154270785h
News

Tom Ricketts 'Looking Forward' to Meeting With Chelsea Groups as Takeover Bid Presses On

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago0046129121h (3)
News

Spokesman: Ricketts Family Won't Have Controlling Stake in Chelsea Should Takeover Bid Be Successful

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1010919268h
Features/Opinions

Four Positives From Chelsea's International Break

By Sam Collins4 hours ago