SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Mason Mount: Chelsea's mentality has changed this season after 'massive' win against Newcastle

Matt Debono

Mason Mount has labelled Chelsea's 2-0 win against Newcastle United as 'massive' as the Blues extended their unbeaten run. 

Chelsea are now unbeaten in nine games in all competitions after winning just their second game in their last eight at St James' Park against the Magpies.

Frank Lampard's side have only lost one game in the league this season, back in September against Liverpool when they were reduced to 10-men.

They are now in a rich vein of form and building momentum ahead of the busy Christmas period, as if the calendar isn't already packed.

"It was a massive win," said Mount. "We know from last season how difficult it is to come here and get a result. I know without the fans it may be a bit easier to come to places like this, especially this season to get results because the fans here obviously had a big impact on them last season, it was a tight game.

"I think the way we are playing at the moment we are feeling confident that we can come to these places and feel confident getting a result, which maybe last season we didn't have that confidence. 

"But we're building momentum, we can't get too carried away, we just need to keep focusing on winning games, scoring goals and trying to keep as many clean sheets as we can.

"You look back at some of the results, at home as well, that we drop points, we conceded easy goals and I feel like this season there's a bit of a change in that kind of mentality, being ruthless in front of goal. I mean I could have had one today, Timo could have had two. We are creating chances and looking solid at the back so I think that's the most important thing and the goals are going to come."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed Teams: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon looking to start with a win after the international break.

Ben Davies

Newcastle United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to kick off where they left off prior to the international break when they face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday at St. James Park.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard praises Antonio Rudiger's return to Chelsea side

Antonio Rudiger returned to the Chelsea side to make his first Premier League appearance of the season during their 2-0 win against Newcastle United.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard praises N'Golo Kante's 'really high' performance levels

Frank Lampard has thrown praise on Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante following their 2-0 win against Newcastle United.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard reflects on pleasing Chelsea win vs Newcastle to extend unbeaten run

Frank Lampard was pleased with Chelsea's performance during their 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Tammy Abraham hails 'fantastic result' after scoring in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Newcastle

Tammy Abraham believes Chelsea earned a 'massive' three points against Newcastle United after winning 2-0 at St James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Debono

5 Things Learned: Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side picked up the all-important three points in the clash with Newcastle.

Jevans99

Player Ratings: Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven games after beating Newcastle United 2-0 at St James' Park on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Debono

Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea: Blues climb to top of Premier League

Chelsea won their fifth game in a row in all competitions with a 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League at St James' Park on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Newcastle United

Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to Frank Lampard naming his starting XI to face Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Matt Debono