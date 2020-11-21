Mason Mount has labelled Chelsea's 2-0 win against Newcastle United as 'massive' as the Blues extended their unbeaten run.

Chelsea are now unbeaten in nine games in all competitions after winning just their second game in their last eight at St James' Park against the Magpies.

Frank Lampard's side have only lost one game in the league this season, back in September against Liverpool when they were reduced to 10-men.

They are now in a rich vein of form and building momentum ahead of the busy Christmas period, as if the calendar isn't already packed.

"It was a massive win," said Mount. "We know from last season how difficult it is to come here and get a result. I know without the fans it may be a bit easier to come to places like this, especially this season to get results because the fans here obviously had a big impact on them last season, it was a tight game.

"I think the way we are playing at the moment we are feeling confident that we can come to these places and feel confident getting a result, which maybe last season we didn't have that confidence.

"But we're building momentum, we can't get too carried away, we just need to keep focusing on winning games, scoring goals and trying to keep as many clean sheets as we can.

"You look back at some of the results, at home as well, that we drop points, we conceded easy goals and I feel like this season there's a bit of a change in that kind of mentality, being ruthless in front of goal. I mean I could have had one today, Timo could have had two. We are creating chances and looking solid at the back so I think that's the most important thing and the goals are going to come."

